Much of the water that flows through your faucets comes from either Belton Lake or Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which combined have around 574,000 acre-feet of water in conservation pools as of Wednesday, but some wonder: Is that as much as it sounds?
Water is not limitless, which is why research is ongoing into future water options.
“I don’t think any one direction is the answer,” said Ricky Garrett, general manager for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. “I think continuing to add directions for additional supply is most important.”
Drinking water from WCID No. 1, which has rights to more than 62,000 acre-feet of water on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, is treated and conveyed to customers including Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Copperas Cove.
The Texas Water Development Board is the state agency that looks toward the future of water in the Lone Star State. It is exploring ideas to increase water supply, such as: the re-use of wastewater, after being treated; aquifer storage and recovery, which involves injecting excess surface water into aquifers to store for future use; and desalination for coastal areas, which would free up water supplies for inland counties.
Rapid growth in central Texas is increasing demand for water. Added to that concern is the state’s tendency toward drought.
Most of Bell County either is in the moderate drought category or is classified as abnormally dry. A patch in the northern part of the county is in a severe drought, according to the weekly National Integrated Drought Information System report at Drought.gov.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said the rate of water evaporation is high during a drought, as seen through precipitation records during drought times.
“Evaporation in inches can vary from 52 inches per year in a very wet and cool year (2007) versus 72 inches in a very hot and dry year (2011),” said Victor Murphy, Climate and COOP (Cooperative Observer Program) Services Program Manager in the Southern Plains region for the National Weather Service. “In the drought year of 2011, the approximate 20 inches of rain fell far short of the water loss of 72 inches due to evaporation.”
As of Wednesday, Belton Lake was 89 percent full with 387,651 acre-feet available in its conservation pool, while Stillhouse Hollow was 82 percent full with 187,100 acre-feet available, according to the Texas Water Development Board,
Major improvements=more debt
In order to lay claim to the valuable surface water, municipalities entered into water contracts that are, on paper, decades-long.
However, in reality, the contracts are never-ending.
“Every contract we have has been amended several times along the way,” Garrett said. “The contracts are set automatically to extend as long as there is outstanding debt. They never end arbitrarily.”
WCID No. 1 contracts with Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Copperas Cove all began in the 1950s and extend to at least 2039.
Each time a major improvement is made, contracts are amended and additional debt is assumed to help finance the improvement. The water district itself cannot issue debt without approval of the municipality.
What if a municipality pays off its debt?
“I haven’t crossed that bridge yet, but I assume there would be a hallelujah moment,” Garrett said. “We would then agree to a term that makes sense to everybody. We’re a public service entity ... We would not try to market that water to someone else.”
Garrett said that maintenance projects do not lead to contractual changes, only major system improvements.
As an example of a major improvement, the Stillhouse Hollow water plant, with an increased capacity, will enable entities to purchase additional water. Construction began on the $46 million project last summer and is scheduled to be completed in 2020, according to Garrett in a previous Herald story.
WCID No. 1 purchasers, including the cities above, will assume the debt but will be allotted more water.
Killeen will assume about half of that debt, to be paid off through 2040, but will receive an expanded capacity of an additional 10 million gallons of water a day after the plant is finished. The plant will have a capacity of 17 million gallons of water.
Water contracts often require legal assistance, according to the Texas Water Development Board.
“I’m not an attorney, but I know that attorneys try to make the contracts user-friendly and protective of all parties involved,” Garrett said.
Should you worry?
It’s no big secret that Texas is almost exploding in population.
“For each year between 2010 and 2016, Texas has had the nation’s largest annual population growth,” according to the U.S. Census Bureau in a 2017 report.
The Texas Water Development Board predicts a doubling of the population in the Lone Star State by 2050.
“Meanwhile, there has been no significant increase in available water supplies in Texas since the ‘dam-building era’ ended in the early 1980s,” according to the water board’s state water plan.
So it makes folks wonder what happens if a city requires more water than its contract allows, because of growth, or if the lakes are stressed by drought.
“Changing the contract itself wouldn’t be hard,” Garrett said. “The hard part would be finding water available to meet those needs.”
Garrett said groundwater is the next largest source of water, but it is being taxed also.
Fifteen major and minor aquifers underlie parts of the state’s “Brazos G” area and in the future could contribute to “a reliable supply” of more than 634,000 acre-feet a year, according to the Texas Water Development Board. Currently the aquifers contribute more than 396,000 acre-feet a year to the 37 counties within Brazos G, which includes Bell County.
However, it’s a little different in Central Texas, where groundwater comes from either the Trinity or Edwards, both of which are stressed, according to the water board. Growing Georgetown’s increasing straws in the aquifer was the subject of a 2016 lawsuit and had been an ongoing concern for well monitors.
CONSERVATION URGED
Like other water experts, Garrett points to the overarching importance of water conservation measures, even at the household level.
“Re-use options can extend the water supply, as well as rainwater harvesting and installing efficient (plumbing) fixtures,” he said.
The future of the state’s water supply could prove to be interesting.
“The 2017 State Water Plan recommends approximately 5,500 water management strategies that would provide approximately 8.5 million acre feet of water per year,” said Kimberly Legette with the Texas Water Development Board. “It will take a combination of all of these strategies to ensure Texans have the water they’ll need in the future.”
“Texans should always strive to use water responsibly, regardless of what part of the state they live in,” Legette said. “While the water board plans and identifies strategies for meeting long-term water demands, it’s important that Texans do their part in conserving water.”
“What’s an acre-foot?”
An acre-foot is a unit of measurement designating the volume of water over an area of 1 acre and depth of 1 foot. One acre-foot is equivalent to 325,851 gallons. The average household in Killeen used 107 gallons of water a day per capita, or 0.0003 acre-feet, according to Texas Water Development Board statistics from 2016.
