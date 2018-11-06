By THADDEUS IMERMAN
Killeen Daily Herald
After a close campaign, Andy Williams won the race for Nolanville mayor Tuesday, according to unofficial results from Bell County.
Williams received 675 votes or 71.81 percent of the vote, while Keith Biggs received 265 votes for 28.19 percent of the vote.
The contest between Williams and Biggs was the only contested race on the municipal ballot.
Williams is a board member of the Nolanville Economic Development Corp. and alternate on the board of the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Biggs is a former mayor and city council member.
The votes will be officially canvassed at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting.
Mayor-elect Williams couldn’t be reached for comment by press time late Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.