Roger Williams, R-Austin, the incumbent for Texas Congressional District 25 was leading Democratic opponent Julie Oliver, of Austin with 53.9 percent of the vote at 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Texas Tribune.
Williams, who has represented the 13-county district since it was formed in 2012, ran unopposed for the GOP nomination in the race while Oliver won a May 22 runoff for the race over Democrat Chris Perri, of Austin.
Williams led the race with 161,272 votes and 97.2 percent of precincts reporting. Oliver 132,985 votes. Libertarian Desarae Lindsey had 5,019 percent of the vote.
The Tribune projected Williams to win the seat.
In the most recent campaign filing period, Oliver outpaced Williams for fundraising. Oliver raised a reported $68,832.23 in contributions to Williams’ $44,668.02. It was the third straight filing period that Oliver has lead the way in fundraising, despite Williams’ overall lead.
Oliver was one of five Democrats who sparred in the March 6 primary and broke through with a primary message of improving the Texas healthcare system while refusing to take political action committee campaign contributions.
A mother of four, Oliver told the Herald in October 2017 if she is elected she would work to institute term limits, end partisan gerrymandering, and stop excessive bloat in the budget.
In her spare time, Oliver volunteers with Meals on Wheels, attends Riverbend Church, and teaches yoga.
“I know most parents in our state and across the country would agree with me that our kids become our conscience,” Oliver said. “Our kids are going to ask us what we did when everything was on the line for this country. We’ve all got to step up.”
Meanwhile, Williams, a member of congressional committee on financial services, has outpaced Oliver in campaign fundraising totals in the heavy-red, rural district that runs from west Austin up to Glen Rose, south of Fort Worth.
Recently, Williams touted his role in bringing an additional $61 million in funding for five barracks at Fort Hood.
“While there is still much to do, this action demonstrates that Congress is committed to providing for our men and women in uniform,” Williams said. “I am proud of our work so far, and I will continue to fight on their behalf to secure additional funds for fiscal year 2020 (FY20) and beyond.”
