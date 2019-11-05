Incumbent David C. Williams II held on to his Place 4 seat on the Nolanville City Council on Tuesday, holding off a strong election challenge from Patrick Ramsdell, 149 votes to 138 — or 52 percent to 48 percent, in final, unofficial results.

Incumbents Butch Reis and James Bilberry were unopposed for reelection to Seat 2 and Seat 5, respectively. Bilberry received 275 votes and Reis garnered 270.

