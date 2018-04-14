The weekend’s wind gusts are expected to blow through the week, but rain chances will evaporate.
That is, until Friday.
The National Weather Service predicts a fairly dry week, but conditions may change by the weekend.
The Killeen area saw up to about three-fourths of an inch of rain late Friday evening, and that trend could continue for the foreseeable, future, according to meteorologist Daniel Huckaby.
“It’s become sort of a tradition this month to have severe weather Friday and a cool weekend,” Huckaby said. “That’s coming this week as well — potential for storms and maybe severe Friday with a cold front coming through.”
The potential for grass fires is present with the whipping wind, according to NWS, chances that are only increased by a potentially dry week ahead.
Temperatures will stay around the low to mid-80s, according to NWS.
Monday’s high is expected to be 79 with a low of 55.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 84 with a low of 61.
Wednesday is expected to have a high of 81 and a low of 54.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 78 with a low of 59.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is 4 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 2 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.