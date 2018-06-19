One lucky person in Killeen is going to be two-stepping their way to the bank after picking the winning numbers for the Texas Two Step Lotto jackpot, a prize of just over $1 million.
However, because another person in Terrell picked the same numbers, the prize will be split between the two parties, said Kelly Cripe, director of media relations for the Texas Lottery Commission.
The winning ticket was sold Monday at a convenience store located at 1803 Grandon Dr. in Killeen.
“We do not know who has won a prize until the prize is claimed,” Cripe said.
Both winners have 180 days to claim their prizes, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.