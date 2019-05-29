Three men are living underneath the Interstate 14 overpass at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
Two of the men, Richard Alice and Kent Porter, are not Killeen residents but are passing through on their way to another state. Alice said they have been in Killeen for about five months. Alice is an Army veteran and Porter is an Air Force veteran.
Porter told stories of his childhood and both he and Alice said their faith in God is what gets them through.
Porter had high praise for motorists who pass by the busy intersection near the Killeen Mall. He said that the people of Killeen are “beautiful people.” He told a story of a lady who handed them $100 and told them to check in to a local motel to take a shower. Porter also said they strive to help other homeless people whenever they receive excess food or money from passers-by.
The other man, Clifford Eric Woodruff, said he has secured a room for Friday. He also said he had stayed at the Friends in Crisis Shelter on and off for the last few years.
The downtown Killeen homeless shelter closed May 18 and strives to re-open.
The shelter began fundraising campaigns on Facebook and GoFundMe with a goal of $200,000. As of Wednesday, a total of $5,168 has been raised on the social media sites since May 14.
To Bob Butler, a 20-year Killeen resident, the increase of homeless sleeping under busy Killeen overpasses is a big problem.
“It’s not safe” for the homeless or others, and when one or more homeless people show up, more could follow, said Butler, a retiree who drives through that intersection regularly. “We could have 10 down there tomorrow night.”
Butler said reopening the homeless shelter would help, but he’s at a loss on how to solve the problem.
“I have no idea,” he said. “That’s a problem the city needs to attack before it becomes more severe.”
