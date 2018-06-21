A woman and a 2-year-old girl died early Thursday morning after being hit by a car on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard, an official said Thursday.
“Officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard at approximately 12:36 a.m. in reference a 911 call about a crash,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, in a news release. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they located two people lying in the roadway.”
Ashley Carol Leonetti, 32, of Harker Heights, and the 2-year-old girl “were walking on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard when they were struck by a black 4-door Hyundai that was traveling eastbound in the inside lane, near Dogwood Boulevard,” Miramontez said.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced the woman and child dead at 1:15 a.m. and ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, she said.
The occupant of the vehicle reported no injuries.
“The Killeen Police Department traffic unit continues to investigate the crash and information will be released as it becomes available,” Miramontez said.
She did not want to say if charges would be filed or if alcohol was involved until after the investigation.
