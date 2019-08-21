Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Jasmine Nicole Alcozer, 21, Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Cooke set Alcozer’s bail at $50,000.
On Feb. 24, a Killeen police officer on patrol in the 3400 block of East Central Texas Expressway made a traffic stop. The driver fled on foot, and the officer identified Alcozer as the passenger. The officer found a stolen gun in the vehicle and arrested Alcozer, according to an arrest affidavit.
