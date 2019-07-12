BELTON — The misdemeanor case against a former Killeen City Council candidate accused of disrupting a Killeen City Council workshop almost a year ago officially was placed on the county court’s jury trial docket and removed from the plea docket.
Mellisa Brown told the Herald before a hearing on Friday in Judge John Mischtian’s County Court-At-Law 2 that she did not want to take the plea arrangement that was offered and wants her case to be heard in court by 12 jurors.
“(The court) desperately wanted me to take the plea bargain, but pleading no contest implies a level of guilt,” Brown said.
Disrupting a meeting or procession is a Class B misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 6 months in county jail, according to the Texas Penal Code. Brown refused a plea deal that was offered in December that would have given her six months of deferred adjudication probation in exchange for her plea.
At the next court hearing in August, pre-trial matters will be resolved and the court “will make a record of the plea bargain offer to ensure there are no misunderstandings about what was offered and rejected,” Mischtian said during the hearing that lasted less than 5 minutes.
Brown said that at that point she will officially reject the plea bargain and the court can set a date to begin the jury selection process.
It all started on Aug. 7, 2018, when Brown was arrested following a verbal altercation with the mayor when he did not allow her to address the council.
Brown, who approached the dais at Councilwoman Shirley Fleming’s request to address the council, was denied a chance to speak. Another resident was allowed to make remarks earlier in the discussion. Brown, who recorded the incident on video, was escorted out after an exchange with the mayor.
During the course of being removed from the building by the sergeant-at-arms, Killeen municipal court Judge Mark D. Kimball ordered her arrest, according to video of the incident.
Brown was later charged with the Class B misdemeanor, and posted $2,000 bond.
One person who was present at the hearing on Friday, as well as previous hearings, said he was ready to testify as a character witness, if needed.
“In the past, they have allowed someone to speak when a council member asks for them to speak,” said Leo Gukeisen, a resident who said he has attended Killeen City Council meetings since 2015. “This is not the first time this has happened and they still do it. It’s ridiculous that this (case) is even going this far.”
Hilary Shine, Killeen’s executive director of communications, said on Friday that the city had no comment on the case.
