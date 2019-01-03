A woman was critically injured in a Killeen house fire Wednesday night, according to Capt. Ethan Gingerich of the Killeen Fire Marshal’s office.
The fire at a single-story home in the 2600 block of Tracy Circle began about 9 p.m., Gingerich said.
It took firefighters about five minutes to contain the fire, he said, but the 30-year-old woman who lived there is in critical condition and is being treated at Parkland Burn Center in Dallas.
“The home sustained moderate damage; some fire damage and some smoke damage,” Gingerich said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.
