Temple wreck

A Mercedes was wedged underneath the 57th Street bridge over HK Dodgen Loop in Temple on Wednesday. A 53-year-old woman died in the accident.

 MICHAEL MILLER | FME Service

A single-vehicle accident at Southwest HK Dodgen Loop at the 57th Street bridge resulted in a fatality Wednesday.

A 4-door Mercedes sedan going eastbound on Southwest HK Dodgen Loop left the road and became wedged under the bridge, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.

