One Killeen woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after the motorized scooter she was using was backed into by a car.
Officers responded to a crash in the 3600 block of East Central Texas Expressway at 2:11 p.m. to find that a vehicle had been exiting a private drive in the area when it bumped into the woman’s scooter, according to a police report issued after the incident.
According to the report, the woman was taken to the hospital because she was feeling pain in her arm.
