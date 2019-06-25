A woman pleaded guilty this week in a Bell County courtroom to harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
Kioneshia Washington, 22, pleaded guilty Monday and sentencing will be set at a later date, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Harker Heights police responded on July 8, 2017, to a call about a fight in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to the arrest affidavit.
The first officer on the scene said he saw Washington “pulling two individuals toward oncoming traffic.” After the officer exited his vehicle to intervene, Washington unsuccessfully attempted to put the two people into the officer’s patrol car.
“Washington then entered the rear of the vehicle herself, without being prompted, when she could not force the other two individuals into the patrol car,” police said.
When the officer attempted to remove her from the vehicle, Washington bit the officer on the hand, and then spit on the same officer while he was securing her seatbelt after her arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
Washington was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday.
