About 30 guests of the regional Girl Scouts of Central Texas organization gathered at the A+ Federal Credit Union on Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights on Thursday night for the Women of Distinction Killeen-Temple-Waco pinning ceremony.
Since 1992, over 150 women have been recognized within the Killeen-Temple-Waco area for their exemplary contribution to the community and example for young girls everywhere.
This year, the “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout” award, was developed to recognize a local male honoree who has made a positive impact on girls within the community and exhibited outstanding leadership and support for women.
2019 Women of Distinction honorees are as follows: Bell County Director of Indigent Health Services Rita Kelley, business woman Michelle DiGaetano, Jennifer Graham and Killeen Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King.
“We definitely tell these women’s stories to our girls to show them that they can do big things in their community, it just takes a little work and perseverance ... Our programming is continuing to develop and be incredibly relevant to all of the skills that girls need, both hard and soft skills, to project them into a really amazing future. Keep your eye on Girl Scouts ‘cause they’re changing the world,” said Hannah Bruno, public relations executive for Girl Scouts of Central Texas.
Scholarship founder Allison Dickson has been selected to be this year’s Rising Star and Steve Wright-Man has been named to receive the first-ever Man Enough to be a Girl Scout award for the support and service he’s provided to girls through Temple ISD.
“Girls can do anything and we want girls to really understand that they are the leaders of our future. What we’re doing with our young girls is starting to teach them leadership — everyday leadership — in the things they do, building courage, confidence and character,” said Girl Scouts of Central Texas CEO Paula Bookidis about the organization and Women of Distinction honorees.
The official Women of Distinction Banquet is scheduled for May 16 and tickets for the event are on sale.
Learn more about nominating a Woman of Distinction for 2020 or how to join a local Girl Scout troop at www.gsctx.org. Nominations for 2020 will be accepted early next January and is open to the public.
