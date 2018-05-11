Being recognized as role models for Girl Scouts, five women will be honored as Women of Distinction at a dinner Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will also receive an award as Workplace of Distinction during the event.
Copperas Cove resident, business owner and school board President Joan Manning is among this year’s Women of Distinction. She has served on the Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees for 22 years, as well as advocating for the Hope Pregnancy Center and Salvation Army.
Other honorees are:
Beverly Luedke, a retired physical therapist who has traveled extensively with the Rotary Club and Altrusa International chapters in Temple to help children around the world.
Marilyn Krummow has served Temple Independent School District students and parents for more than 40 years.
Vicki Mitchell coordinates volunteers for Clifton’s city festivals, and serves on the Economic Development Corporation board.
The Rising Star award will be presented to Miranda Lugo, whose passion for youth development includes serving as program director at the Wilson Recreation Center.
Tickets for the Women of Distinction celebration can be purchased and tables reserved on the website gsctx.ejoinme.org/KTW. Additional information is available by calling Christal Hice at 800-733-0011 x802 or emailing ChristalH@gsctx.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.