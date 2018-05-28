The Women’s Council of Realtors Central Texas partnered with the Texas Sentinels Foundation to raise funds to provide a disabled veteran with a mortgage-free home in Killeen.
“We are looking for a possible property right now,” said Martha Perez, Women’s Council of Realtors Central Texas president. “We are hoping to be able to give it to the veteran and his family in December.”
The Women’s Council of Realtors is a national association and network of Realtors, advancing women as professionals and leaders in their business and communities.
“Every year we pick a cause that we work towards,” Perez said. “Last year, we helped raise funds for a women’s shelter here in Killeen. This year, we wanted to do something for veterans since we live in a military community and most of us are veterans as well.”
The goal is to provide a mortgage-free, fully furnished house that is Americans with Disabilities Act adapted and pinpointed to the individual needs of the chosen veteran and his family.
Veterans undergo a screening and interview-process and will be chosen by different criteria concerning their special needs as well as their background in the military.
“War-wounded veterans can still submit their application on the Texas Sentinels Foundation website,” said Tessa Stewart, program chair for the Women’s Council of Realtors Central Texas.
The Texas Sentinels Foundation, founded in 2007, helps wounded military members readjust to civilian life and prosper in their hometowns or new communities with support adapted for their needs.
“Three earlier recipients ... spoke at the last fundraiser event at Dead Fish Grill ... and it was very moving and emotional,” Stewart said.
During two fundraising events, organizers were able to raise over $35,000. But the goal of raising $120,000 hasn’t been reached yet. The next fundraiser will be in September.
“We need the community’s help to reach our goal,” Perez said.
Donations can be made at the next fundraiser or the GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/IT-S-OUR-TURN.
However, money isn’t the only way the community can help a wounded veteran.
“We are also taking volunteers ... building materials, gift certificates and take trade-in services,” Perez said.
The organizers are optimistic the home will be ready by the end of the year.
“It’s really neat to see what we’ve done in such a short time,” Stewart said. “We have already gotten donations for furniture and paint and some other things that we’ll need.”
A lot of small businesses stepped up to help out for a good cause.
“I was born and raised here and seeing something like this happen makes me feel proud of being from Killeen,” said Stewart. “It’s great seeing so many people get together and work together to help a wounded veteran.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.