Rows of seats were set up outside The Bloom Coffee Roaster in Killeen on Thursday for attendees to listen as 12 women from all walks of life shared their stories about drug use, sex work, homelessness, post-traumatic stress disorder, the Army and cancer.
The event known as “Story Marks” was organized by the Fort Hood-Killeen chapter of Stonecroft, a nationwide Christian group that encourages women to share their stories and spread the Gospel.
Elizabeth Williamson, 58, a speaker at the event, shared a story behind each of her tattoos.
She said the butterfly she got was with her daughter, her dragonfly represented a new beginning, the tattoo that reads “hope” is for anyone with epilepsy and the cross is what she called the “daisy story.”
“My mother was bipolar and my dad was an alcoholic and I was put out on the street by the time I was 15,” said Williamson. “I lived there for three years.”
She said while being hospitalized she met a man.
“I think being on the street that long took a toll on my health and I developed pneumonia and I was hospitalized,” said Williamson. “I met one of the biggest blessings of my life, who was also in the hospital there with kidney problems and instead of going back to the streets he suggested I move in with his aunt and him.”
Williamson shared how over time their relationship developed, soon they got engaged and there were daisies nearby.
“He asked me to marry him and I said yes,” she said.
Two weeks before the wedding he died. “God was always with me,” Williamson said. “And that’s where the cross came from.”
Williamson said she is now married with four kids and 12 grandchildren.
Nicole Ulrich, 38, an Army veteran, shared why she got a green butterfly tattooed on her back.
“As we were going through Abu Ghraib we were ambushed,” Ulrich said. “Some of you might remember there was a big controversy that was going on in 2004, that soldiers were going over to Iraq without armor on their vehicles and there was no armor on our trucks.”
Ulrich said half of the injured soldiers were sent home.
“We were told that six of our guys were injured,” Ulrich said. “Three of our guys had to go home and three were hospitalized for awhile then came back to the unit, but nobody died.”
At the time, Ulrich said she did not believe that God was good.
“I was just raging at this God that I did not know,” Ulrich said. “I remember saying to myself there’s no flowers. There’s no grass. There’s no trees. There’s no butterflies. There’s nothing.”
But then, Ulrich said she was walking toward the barracks and saw a sign from God.
“I heard something tell me to look up, because when I walk I stare at my feet,” Ulrich said. “As I look up, I see the biggest most vibrant butterfly fly across my face.”
As for why the butterfly is green, she said it was her favorite color.
Sage Appleby, the local Stonecroft hub Leader, volunteered to help facilitate the event.
Appleby said her favorite aspect about being a part of the organization is “the connections. It’s a sisterhood.”
For more about Storycroft, go to stonecroft.org.
