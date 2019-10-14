195

A project to repave State Highway 195 south of Killeen is about 50% complete.

 Monique Brand | Herald

An $8.4 million project to repave State Highway 195 south of Killeen, and add turnaround lanes at a major intersection in the city, is about 50% complete, state highway officials said Friday.

The 13-mile project to add new asphalt on the highway from the intersection with Stan Schlueter Loop (Farm-to-Market 3470) to the Williamson County line began in August, and should be done within months.

