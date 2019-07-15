The City of Killeen is removing and replacing pavement markings on a number of streets to improve mobility and safety. The schedule includes the following street segments:
· WS Young Drive, from Stagecoach Road to Elms Road
· Trimmier Road, from Stan Schlueter Loop to Elms Road
· Trimmier Road, from Jasper Drive to Terrace Drive
· Elms Road, from SH 195 to Stan Schlueter Loop
· Elms Road, from John Haedge Drive to Littlerock Road
· Illinois Avenue, from I-14 to WS Young Drive
· Westcliff Road, from 60th Street to WS Young Drive
· Rosewood Drive, from Stagecoach Road to I-14
· N. Roy Reynolds Drive, from Rancier Avenue to Westcliff Road
Work will take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weather permitting, each location should take approximately two days to complete with all work finished by early August.
Roads will remain open to through traffic while work is completed, but vehicles will be routed around work areas. Motorists should anticipate workers and equipment and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
