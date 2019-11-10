Bush bike ride

Former President George W. Bush leads a group of wounded veterans on the W100K wounded warrior bike ride at his Crawford Ranch on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

 David A. Bryant | Herald

CRAWFORD — Forty wounded warriors and their families got on their mountain bikes on Saturday to join former President George W. Bush in the Warrior 100k bike ride at the former president’s Crawford ranch.

The ride, designed to help the mental well-being of those wounded in the War on Terror, not only challenged the wounded warriors, but also helped bring back a sense of camaraderie many miss from their days on active duty in the military.

