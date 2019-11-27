Wreaths for Vets

Kimberly Wilson, FRG leader for Delta Company 2-227, 1st Cavalry Aviation Brigade, secures a wreath at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The public is encouraged to volunteer with the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to lay more than 8,000 holiday wreaths at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery sponsors the annual holiday wreath project, which places a wreath at every headstone in the cemetery during the holidays.

