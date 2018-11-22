The laying of more than 8,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The annual Wreaths for Vets, a volunteer-driven effort sponsored by the Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, will be the site of a ceremony involving military speakers and special live entertainment. The short program will be followed by family members laying wreaths at the graves of their loved ones, and volunteers will then lay wreaths at remaining graves.
Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, the III Corps and Fort Hood commander, will be the guest speaker for the event and Julie Reese, an artist on the national charts, is scheduled to sing.
The Christian House of Prayer will give the prayers.
Due to the high volume of attendees expected, motorists should exercise caution while driving in the area around the cemetery.
On Saturday, hundreds gathered at the Killeen Special Events Center to help prepare the wreaths for placement.
The two-hour event gathered families and friends from all walks of life, all with the goal of honoring veterans who gave their lives to protect American freedom.
Delores Moore, whose husband and father were both Army veterans, said the event was an opportunity to continue to honor the service of veterans — particularly those who had few families or friends in life.
“I get emotional thinking of those veterans who died alone,” she said. “This is just a chance to tell them, ‘we remember you, and you aren’t alone.’”
Wreath retrieval is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at the cemetery. Volunteers will pick up the wreaths to be loaded on trucks for storage.
For more information on supporting the Wreath Project, go to WreathsforVets.org.
