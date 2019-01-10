The annual Wreath retrieval will start at 3 p.m. Saturday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State High 195. Volunteers are needed, and no registration is required to participate, according to officials.
The retrieval had been scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., however, event organizers have delayed the start to 3 p.m. because of forecasted rain.
The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and volunteers prepared and placed more than 8,000 wreaths at the cemetery in November as part of the annual Wreath Project. Retrieval is the final event at which the wreaths are picked up, sorted and loaded onto trucks for storage until November.
Event parking will be available at the cemetery or by the park and ride system from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, but participants are advised to anticipate traffic and arrive early.
Since the cemetery opened in 2006, the community has come together every holiday season to prepare, lay and retrieve wreaths for each grave in memory and honor of those laid to rest. The Wreath Project is wholly supported by donations and volunteers.
For more information about supporting the Wreath Project, visit wreathsforvets.org.
