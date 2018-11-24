Not a sound could be heard Saturday morning at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, although there were thousands of visitors there.
Wreath-laying volunteers of all ages stood motionless as the 1st Cavalry Division color guard posted the colors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, the III Corps and Fort Hood commander, thanked the volunteers for attending the ceremony.
“Over the holidays, there will be so many homes with an empty seat, and there is no better time than now to appreciate their sacrifice.” Funk said of the veterans buried in the cemetery. “The graves that we will lay wreaths on today are those of devoted husbands, fathers, sons and daughters.”
Funk told the gathered crowd that he is immensely proud of each of them for taking the time to volunteer, and silence returned once again as the 1st Cavalry Division bugler played taps.
Members of Gold Star families laid wreaths on the cemetery’s monuments of their family members. The Gold Star Family designation represents immediate family members of a fallen military member.
Other family members were then released to lay wreaths on the graves of loved ones. Mothers comforted crying children, widows hugged the headstones of their loved ones, and parents mourned the loss of their child.
Then, the droves of volunteers set out to make sure that every single grave had a wreath, that every life was remembered and honored.
For the next hour, volunteers made their way across the grounds of the cemetery, laying a wreath on each and every grave, taking a moment to reflect on the life it represented.
Funk said Wreaths for Vets coordinator Jean Shine started the tradition in 2007.
Shine had heard that the cemetery’s approximately 400 graves would not have a wreath for the holiday season.
“She went to Austin that day and bought, you guessed it, 400 wreaths,” Funk said in his speech Saturday morning.
The event doubled in size the next year, and has grown each year since, just as the number of graves continues to grow.
“This is only possible because of you and your collective efforts and selfless actions,” Funk told the crowd of volunteers.
Shine said she met people from as far away as Alaska and California who had flown in for the event.
“The turnout was totally amazing,” Shine said. “There were even more people this year than last year, and everyone was so kind and caring and full of love.”
One local Girl Scout at the event made it her mission to make sure that the veterans who volunteered Saturday were remembered as well. She stopped each and every veteran she passed, saluted them, and thanked them for their service.
Even with the traffic and delays that accompanied the large crowd, Jean Shine heard no complaints.
“I went to talk to the people that had to wait for a bus back to parking, and I thought they were going to be upset, but everyone was just so happy they got to be there and help,” Shine said.
It’s not too late to help with the Wreaths for Vets efforts, as the organization asks that anyone who visits the cemetery in the upcoming weeks be cognizant of any wreaths that might need straightening or fluffing.
The wreaths will be picked up in another event Jan. 12.
