HARKER HEIGHTS — Westbound traffic on I-14/U.S. Highway 190 was snarled Wednesday morning when a white SUV rolled over and a motorcycle wrecked during the same accident around 7 a.m. in Harker Heights, an official said on Wednesday.
Minor injuries were reported in the accident near the 600 block of West Knight’s Way, said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
Part of the interstate was closed due to the accident as police directed traffic from the westbound lanes onto the access road. Traffic was backed up to Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
The scene was cleared and the lane reopened just after 8 a.m., Miller said.
“A white GMC Yukon traveling westbound on I-14/U.S. Highway 190 crashed into the construction retaining wall on the side of the road, causing the vehicle to roll over and end up on its roof,” Miller said. “A motorcycle, also westbound at the time, saw the vehicle accident, braked and then laid the bike down on its side while it was still moving in an attempt to avoid a collision with the vehicle rolling over.”
The two vehicles did not strike each other, he said.
“Both the driver and motorcycle rider had minimal scratches and bruises, but no notable injuries,” Miller said.
