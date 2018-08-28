1. Yes. Police have a different mission than animal control. They need to separate.

2. Yes. Killeen Police Department has done a terrible job of overseeing animal services.

3. No. Animal services is working just fine under the direction of KPD.

4. No. Moving it would be a disaster. Please keep police in charge.

5. Unsure. Animals services needs help, but it will take more than a move like this.

Vote

View Results