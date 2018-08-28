A single-vehicle accident in Nolanville caused a traffic jam in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 between Main Street and the city limits with Harker Heights this morning.
Police received a call at 7:51 a.m. that a 2008 Honda CRV had veered off the road and into the median of the highway.
"It was tangled up in the center median barrier wires," said Nolanville police Chief Daniel Porter.
The 66-year-old woman driver, the only occupant, was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights "for observation," Porter said. She "did not appear to have serious injuries."
The airbag in the vehicle did deploy, and no other vehicles were damaged.
The woman, an Austin resident, told police a green, four-door sedan changed lanes in front of her, causing the woman to slam on her brakes and swerve into the median, Porter said.
The accident was cleared at 8:48 a.m., police said.
