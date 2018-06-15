A vehicle accident in Nolanville is causing a traffic jam in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14.
A pickup truck was seen with front-end damage shortly before 8 a.m.
Police and other responders are in the process of clearing the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.