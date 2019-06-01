Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nolanville police were called to the overpass at Interstate 14 and Edwards Drive for a vehicle that reportedly rolled over. Traffic was reduced to one lane, and injuries were not reported to be severe.
Wreck near Nolanville-Harker Heights city limits stalls traffic on I-14
- Staff report
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Nine women rescued, 15 people arrested in sex trafficking sting in Killeen
- Petition to rename Fort Hood air terminal after ‘Hug Lady’ reaches nearly 50,000 in three days
- Fort Hood air terminal already named, but ‘Hug Lady’ will have room named after her
- KISD student dies
- Victim recovered in possible drowning identified as Killeen resident
- Former Copperas Cove mayor candidate arrested on assault charge
- Killeen student who died identified; autopsy ordered
- 16-year-old arrested following Monday shooting in Nolanville
- Local police reports from Killeen, Copperas Cove and Lampasas
- Shots fired in Heights leaves one wounded
Images
Commented
- 3rd Cav Regiment remembers fallen troopers (1)
- Killeen city council OKs Rosewood rezoning (1)
- Killeen City Manager gives eighth 100-day report (1)
- Child vaccine exemptions on the rise in Killeen and the state of Texas (1)
- Donna Kowaleski (1)
- Drowning reported at Belton Lake (1)
- Bill expanding water district beyond Killeen progresses in Legislature (1)
- Forest Gene Curry (1)
- Residents, developer debate annexation at public hearing (1)
- Killeen homeless shelter to temporarily close its doors Saturday (1)
Featured Businesses
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
- cpovoa
-
We Are a One Stop Shop for All of Your Web and Digital Needs! From responsive web design optimized for mobile viewing, to SEO and keyword research strategies; we will help you reach any digital marketing goal that you have for your business. We stay up to date on the latest trends to ma…
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Click here…
- demouser, kcarmona11, jwcclayton
-
- 0
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
- apulte
-
CenTex CBD is the first shop in the Temple area that focuses primarily on Cannabidiol (CBD) products. From hemp honey to pet products, our locally owned shop is ready to help you with your CBD needs. We invite you to visit us at 2807 W. Adams, Ste. J., Temple, TX. Our purpose is to offer inf…
American Dollar Saver is a weekly classified and display ad publication distributed for free in over 350 locations in Central Texas. About American Dollar Saver Available every Thursday in various LOCATIONS and communities around Central Texas Auctions Coupons Donations E…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.