A crash was reported about 8:20 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 between Belton and Temple, according to TxDOT. Traffic is backing up from about mile marker 295 (north of Central Avenue) past the I-14/US 190 interchange on I35, and to Loop 121 on I-14/US 190 in Belton.
Motorists can expect a delay in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.