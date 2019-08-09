TEMPLE — Traffic on north State Highway 317 in Temple is closed due to an early morning crash involving a truck tractor trailer and an SUV.
The location is 11000 Block of SH 317 (between Airport Road and Little Mexico Road), a news release said. The driver of the SUV was extricated byfirefighters and transported with life-threatening injures by Temple EMS. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, the report said.
