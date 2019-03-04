A wreck during Monday morning rush hour slowed traffic to one lane on eastbound Interstate 14 in Nolanville, near the Main Street overpass.
The one-car wreck happened a few minutes before 8 a.m. when the driver of a red 2001 Toyota Echo failed to control speed “hit his brakes, veered to the side” eventually hitting the steel cables in the median that divide the highway, said Nolanville Police Chief Dan Porter.
Neither the 30-year-old driver or the 2-year-old passenger in a car seat were injured, Porter said, adding the driver was not cited. No other vehicles were hit.
The Echo had to be towed away and police had the scene cleared at 8:48 a.m., police said.
The wreck happened in a 75 mph zone — a speed limit that Porter has said contributes to a multitude of car crashes on the highway through Nolanville. Porter said decreasing the speed limit to 65 mph — matching what it is in adjacent Harker Heights — would help lower the number of crashes.
