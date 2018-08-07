Multiple wrecks were slowing traffic in both the eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 14/U.S. 190 between Nolanville and Belton Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 8 a.m., a green car was seen in the median of the highway near the overpass over George Wilson Road. A Belton police vehicle and fire truck had closed off one lane of traffic in the westbound lanes.
About the same time, a wreck involving at least two vehicles occurred in the eastbound lanes near the same location.
