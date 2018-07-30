An event featuring local amateur wrestlers was Saturday at the National Guard Armory in Killeen.
The benefit was to help Michael Wade Keeton and his family.
Keeton was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic lung cancer less than two months ago.
The money raised from the event would have gone to help with Keeton’s medical bills, instead now it will be used to help the family with funeral expenses.
Sadly just one day before the benefit took place, Keeton lost his battle with cancer at the age of 50.
His family said the event was a way to honor the beloved family man and they wanted it to happen.
“Michael found out that he had cancer on June 8 of this year, and the cancer had spread throughout the rest of his body,” Michael Keeton’s mother Margaret said. “He decided to have radiation treatments, and one chemotherapy treatment. He was a great family man.”
The event had been planned for more than a month, and was coordinated by Keeton’s cousin Danny Donnavan, who has been associated with the wrestling business for a long time.
“I have been in the wrestling business for a long time, and have done benefits in the past to help others. When I found out about what was happening with my cousin, I could not just stand by and not try to do something for him and his family, “ Donnovan said. “I made a few calls to some local wrestlers, and these wrestlers are like a big family, who will come to support anyone who is in need.
“Mike was a true family man," Donnovan added. “He loved his wife, children, and grandkids, and he was a very hardworking tree trimmer.”
Family and friends came out in support of the Keeton family, and to be entertained by the local wrestlers.
“He was a true family man,” said Sherry Keeton, the wife of the late Michael Keeton. “It means the world to me that people came to the event, and I know it meant the world to my husband before he passed away.
“Before he passed, Michael told me to tell everyone that he loves them and appreciates them,” she added.
“We were married for 26 years, and we have four children, and four grandchildren together,” Sherry Keeton said. “Michael told me that if there is any extra money left over from the fundraiser that we are to give it to someone who needs it.”
“It is hard to describe my father, but I can say that he was a very loving man, a strong willed man, and loved his family very much,” said Michael Keeton’s son Christopher.
One of the wrestlers at the event was Juston Lee, who does promotions once a month out of Killeen with Total Championship Wrestling.
“I was contacted by Danny Donnovan about helping with this event for the Keeton family,” Lee said. “These wrestlers are like family, and when I heard about Michael’s situation, I said I will do whatever I can to help the family get through this.”
