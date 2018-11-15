Wrongdoing was not a factor in the city of Killeen’s decision Tuesday to place information technology services Director Tom Moore on paid administrative leave, Killeen’s top official said Thursday.
City Manager Ron Olson said the city was looking for “new vision and leadership” as it awaits the results of an external audit of the IT department performed by Dallas-based CenTex Technologies.
Olson said the results of the $22,500 audit commissioned in July are expected around Jan. 1.
The city is currently searching for Moore’s replacement, Olson said, and retaining Moore on paid leave to provide “historical knowledge” as the department transitions to new leadership.
“While I go through this search, a core concern for me is the professional treatment of a professional department head,” Olson said in reference to retaining Moore on salary. “If you take a look across the entire city, the tool that means more than anything else is IT. It is absolutely critical to our success.”
The external audit was commissioned as a follow-up to an internal audit of IT performed by former city auditor Amanda Wallace in 2016. Olson said concerns found in that audit had not been addressed since it was released.
In August, Director of Communications Hilary Shine said the external audit would not target the department’s finances but instead seek weak points in the department’s services.
“The audit is not financial in nature rather it is looking at the technology systems we have in place to identify areas for improvement,” Shine said in an email. “This is part of the City Manager’s ongoing continuous improvement leadership strategy that he’s been referencing since he started.”
Moore has been employed with the city since October 2014.
