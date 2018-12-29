In November, midterm elections for state and federal races captured the nation’s attention — but a few less-heralded elections throughout the year also had a big effect on local residents.
May saw the first election for a regional water group’s board in 24 years and the primary upset of a state representative with local ties. The month also marked voter approval of two bonds for the Killeen Independent School District totaling $426 million — an initiative that will result in the construction of new schools and the renovation of older ones.
In non-election-related news of local interest, the Killeen City Council approved a new street maintenance fee that will add $1.70 to residents’ monthly utility bills, and the Cove City Council approved renovations to U.S. Business Highway 190, which could alter residents’ commutes.
This year also saw a stunning turnaround in crime for the city of Killeen after a particularly violent 2017, a major explosion at the Coryell County Memorial Hospital that killed three and a big year in the Middle East for III Corps.
Here are the Herald’s pick’s for the 10 most significant stories of the year, and seven other notable stories from a busy 12 months.
KISD voters approve $426 million bonds
In May, voters approved $426 million in taxpayer money to build and renovate new schools in the Killeen Independent School District. Proposition A of the two-part bond, for $235 million, will pay for construction of a new high school and elementary school and renovations to existing schools for ADA compliance and security upgrades. Proposition B, for $191 million, will pay for consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
Although several of the initial bond plans have changed as they developed, the district is moving forward with the projects, several of which are in the construction phase and are set to be completed in 2019.
Killeen sees violent crime decrease after chief’s hiring
Following a year in which Killeen experienced its most murders in 26 years, the Killeen Police Department under the new leadership of Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble oversaw a sweeping decrease in all but one category of violent crime in 2018. Kimble, who was hired on with the city in September 2017, attributed the decline to a reworked leadership structure, community outreach and cooperation with federal authorities.
Three die following explosion at Coryell County hospital
Three constructions workers died June 26 from injuries sustained from a gas-related explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville and 13 others were injured. The blast was inside the former structure set to be a new utility plant building.
Buckley wins primary race
In a one-of-a-kind upset in May, Dr. Brad Buckley, a Salado veterinarian who practices in Killeen, defeated incumbent Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, in the GOP runoff for the Texas House District 54 election. Cosper, a former Killeen mayor who served only one term in Austin, was the only GOP incumbent in the Texas House to lose his primary bid for re-election.
Democrats have strong showing in local elections
The Texas “blue wave” hit Bell County during the Nov. 6 midterms with a Killeen Democrat knocking off a 16-year Republican for a county seat and a lightly funded goat farmer winning the county outright against her better-funded GOP challenger for the Texas House District 54 seat.
John Driver became the first Democrat in 20 years to hold the position of county commissioner after defeating incumbent John Fisher. Democrat Kathy Richerson gave Rep.-elect Dr. Brad Buckley a fight for the District 54 seat, losing only on the strength of GOP voters in Lampasas County. Meanwhile, M.J. Hegar, a former Navy medical helicopter pilot gave nine-term incumbent Rep. John Carter a test for the Texas Congressional District 31.
Regional water group holds rare election
After 24 years, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 held its first competitive election in May, with an outsider kicking a long-term incumbent off the regional wholesale water provider’s board. However, Richard “Dick” Young’s victory could be short-lived after the board decided in late December to expand its voting boundaries while making board positions appointed — effectively ending public elections. The state Legislature must approve the proposed changes to the district’s bylaws.
III Corps has big year fighting ISIS
It was a big year for Fort Hood’s top headquarters unit, which completed a yearlong deployment in September to Iraq and Kuwait in the fight against the Islamic State group. Led by III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II, it was the corps’ mission to lead the multinational coalition formed to destroy ISIS. The 350 III Corps troops oversaw the Islamic State group’s waning moments in Iraq and the start of the group’s fall in Syria. As the year draws to an end, some Fort Hood soldiers are still deployed in the fight against ISIS, including 3rd Cavalry Regiment, which has close to 2,000 soldiers deployed to Iraq. They were firing artillery over the border into Syria at ISIS targets earlier this month.
Herald series studied health effects of toxic burn pits
More than 3.7 million active-duty service members and veterans have been exposed to the toxic smoke from open burn pits in areas such as Iraq and Afghanistan during the War on Terror. Now, thousands of them are submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for illnesses they believe are related to their exposure to open burn pits smoke.
The overriding problem these veterans face, however, is proving their illness is related to exposure. Without proof, they are unable to receive medical treatment for that illness from the VA. David A. Bryant’s reporting showed a widespread problem.
One measure could help make the connection. Florida Republican Gus Bilirakis proposed a bill that would direct the VA to establish presumptions of service connection for illnesses associated with open burn pits.
Killeen council approves controversial street fee
In a contested and controversial move, the Killeen City Council voted 4-3 in November to create a street maintenance fee that will raise $1.6 million per year for remediative street maintenance. The fee, which has been voted down at least twice before in previous iterations, will be assessed on resident and business utility bills beginning in July.
Longtime Cove football coach Jack Welch retires
The athletic landscape at Copperas Cove High School was surprisingly altered when longtime athletic director and head football coach Jack Welch resigned in May. Welch, who served in the roles for 24 years, accumulated a record of 193-84-1 with the Bulldawgs, reaching the state championship twice and producing a streak of 17 playoff appearances in 18 seasons. With 20 years of experience as a head coach, Jack Alvarez, who won a state title with Ennis in 2011, replaced Welch.
Other notable stories
UIL redistricting changes local high school sports
The University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment process transformed the area high school sports scene in February, when it was announced the local Class 6A district would be adding two teams. Along with Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton and Waco Midway, the newly formed District 12-6A includes Temple and Waco — which were each brought up from Class 5A — for all sports for the next two years.
Cove council says yes to highway renovation
The Copperas Cove City Council decided to proceed with its proposed, revised renovation to Business U.S. Highway 190 after months of heated debate between councilmen and residents. An original plan proposed a lane reduction from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, down from three lanes to two lanes in each direction. Following criticism from both residents and councilmen, new plans include no lane reductions, but at the cost of a narrower sidewalk.
Cove school district gets less federal help
The Copperas Cove Independent School District projects roughly $385,508 in Impact Aid for the next school year. This rate has steadily decreased from year to year, down from an earned $12.4 million in 2016-17 to a projected $9.4 million in 2017-18, then decreasing to $7.5 million this school year, according to school officials. A voter-approved tax ratification election in September will help offset losses, the district says, increasing maintenance and operation funds by about $4.1 million.
Local PBS affiliate has last broadcast
After 48 years, local PBS affiliate KNCT-TV at Central Texas College shut down. The cancellation came in lieu of an FCC-mandated “repacking,” or reassignment of programs to new channels,, which would have cost $4.4 million in procedural costs. Factors including the surge of YouTube over the past decade contributed to what has been deemed a more modern approach to media curriculum at CTC.
Community loses local civic leaders
Several well-known and well-respected members of the community died in 2018.
Longtime Killeen Independent School District teacher Annie Roe Buckley died Aug. 10. She was 102 years old.
On Oct. 5, former Killeen council member and retired Lt. Col. Larry Cole died in a car accident. He was 81 years old.
Cole served on the council from 2006 to 2011 before he lost his seat by recall alongside four other council members.
Former Killeen Councilman Robert “Bob” Hausmann died Dec. 16 at his home in Denton, near Dallas. He was 85 years old. Hausmann was appointed by the City Council to fill the remainder of former councilman Dan Corbin’s term in October 2005 and served until May 2007.
Bishop Nathaniel Holcomb, the founder and longtime pastor of the Christian House of Prayer, died Nov. 27. He was 66 years old.
Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Seffrood died Friday, about two weeks after being re-elected in a runoff. Seffrood, 79, was a retired Army veteran and postal worker. Seffrood was first elected to the mayoral post in November 2015 after serving six-and-a-half years as a Cove City Councilman.
Milley picked as chairman of joint chiefs
The Killeen-Fort Hood area military community heard a familiar name when President Donald J. Trump picked current Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley in early December to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Milley, a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander, will replace Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford as the senior military adviser to the president. Milley commanded III Corps and Fort Hood from December 2012 to August 2014, when he was promoted to lead U.S. Forces Command.
Animals
The humans in Killeen weren’t the only residents to see lots of important news and stories this year, however. There were a lot of big happenings in the animal world.
For starters, the previous director of the Animal Services Division and Killeen Animal Shelter, Ed Tucker, resigned in February. Once Tucker submitted his resignation, the Killeen Police Department announced that Lt. Tony McDaniel will be the point of contact for the Animal Services Department until Tucker’s position is filled.
KPD posted the Animal Services Division position on the city’s website in late fall, and since then nearly 30 candidates have submitted their applications for the position of Killeen Animal Services director, and the Killeen Police Department hopes to have the position filled soon after the holidays.
In Harker Heights, the City Council celebrated the grand opening of the new Spay and Neuter Clinic and Expansion of the Pet Adoption Center Clinic on July 31. The newly expanded center includes an office, three cat rooms with “catios” or cat patios, a puppy porch, exam room, prep area, surgical room and recovery rooms for both cats and dogs.
The added features allow cats to have an inside and outside open area for play and socialization, as well as increased ventilation to assist in the prevention of upper respiratory infections.
An indoor puppy room and outside puppy porch help to prevent the puppies from being exposed to parvo and other diseases. The additions also provide an area where puppies can socialize in fresh air.
