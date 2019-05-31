The Killeen Police Department reported that a 6-year-old boy has died following a drowning incident on Memorial Day.
The boy died at 2:47 a.m. Friday, several days after police responded to the drowning call at a Killeen apartment, according to the Killeen Police Department and local media outlets.
The case continues to be investigated and information will be released as it becomes available, according to the police department.
Police were called to the Bridgewater Apartments at 600 W. Hallmark Avenue at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Officers performed CPR before taking the boy to McLane’s Childrens Hospital, according to KCEN.
