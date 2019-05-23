A 17-year-old female Gatesville High School student died Thursday morning in a crash on a rural Central Texas highway on her way to school.
According to a press release by Sgt. David Roberts of the Department of Public Safety, DPS troopers responded to a call at 7:50 a.m. Thursday on Farm-to-Market 107 between Mound and Gatesville.
“A pickup was traveling west bound. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over, ejecting the driver. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt,” Roberts wrote.
The crash is still under investigation, and DPS did not release the name of the girl who died.
DPS would like to ensure that proper next of kin notification has been made before any further information is released.
“We want to make sure that the family is taken care of before we officially release a name,” Roberts said in a phone call Thursday afternoon.
A statement from Gatesville ISD was provided through its Facebook page:
"It is with extreme sadness that I inform you that we lost another high school student this morning in an automobile accident. Please be in prayer for this family as well as the students and staff at GISD. GHS will remain on the originally planned bell schedule for today and tomorrow, but high school students will be exempted from all finals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.