A five-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon around the 800 block of Rancier Avenue, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.
Officers went to the 800 block of Rancier Avenue around 1:41 p.m. Friday for a vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found the girl lying in the middle of the street. The girl was immediately flown to Baylor Scott & White in Temple and as of 6 p.m. Friday her condition was critical but stable, according to Miramontez.
