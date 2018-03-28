An 11-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon about 3 p.m., according to Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
The girl was crossing the street at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 440 and Wheeler Avenue when she was struck. That intersection is near Pershing Park Elementary School.
The girl was brought to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple, according to Miramontez. Her injuries are not life-threatening.
Police said a citation was not issued to the driver of the car.
