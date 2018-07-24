A 6-year-old child who was injured on Saturday after being hit by a U.S. Postal Service vehicle is out of the hospital, an official said on Tuesday.
The child had been transported to Baylor Scott &White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Monday.
“A postal service vehicle was headed eastbound on Spicewood Drive after delivering mail, when the (child), riding a tricycle, entered the roadway in front of the vehicle,” Miramontez said, previously.
The accident happened in the 2100 block of Spicewood Drive at approximately 4:08 p.m., she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.