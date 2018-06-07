A 19-year-old Harker Heights man died Thursday after Heights police found him unresponsive in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Heights emergency services responded to the scene at 9:37 a.m. in reference to a call of an unconscious male who was not breathing.
Upon arrival, first responders said CPR was in progress, but the man remained unresponsive, unconscious and not breathing.
Heights police spokesman Lt. Steve Miller said a family member picked the man up at another location after his morning jog. While in the car, the man began to pass out, the family member said.
“He realized he was passing out, they pulled over, and they tried to revive him,” Miller said.
After all life-saving measures were used, the man remained unresponsive and was taken to Seton Medical Center in Heights.
The man was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown. An autopsy has been ordered.
Although a family member was on scene during the incident, Heights police are withholding the man’s identity pending notification of all next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.