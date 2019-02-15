A 7-year-old reportedly playing with a lighter inside a room at Executive Inn & Suites in Killeen sparked a fire late Friday morning, officials said.
About 24 firefighters and several police officers responded to the incident around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Chris Mahlstedt with the Killeen Fire Marshal office. Mahlstedt said nobody was injured.
The fire originated inside a unit on the bottom floor at Executive Inn & Suites, 1601 E. Central Texas Expressway, next to the Hooters along Interstate 14. Flames then spread under an overhead balcony, causing in total about 40 feet of damage, Mahlstedt said.
Residents of the building were waiting outside as firefighters worked the scene and appeared to get the fire under control quickly. Some who refused to give their names said they were awoken around 11 a.m. to a flurry of people rushing them to flee.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said police were dispatched at the time of the fire to evacuate guests and divert traffic around the scene.
Roxanne Johnson, a three-year resident across the street at Grandon Manor Apartment Homes, said she and her husband were returning from a trip to the grocery store when she saw flames rise from the roof of the inn around the same time.
“I’ve never seen anything like this happen,” Johnson said. “This hotel is usually packed.”
Mahlstedt said the property owner and Red Cross representatives have reached out to those affected by the fire.
A handful of units are shut down at this time, according to Mahlstedt. He said most of the facility is still open for business.
