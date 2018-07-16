Hannah Baratang, 16, the oldest child of Ramil and Joan Baratang, and big sister to Seth Baratang, 15, enjoys all the summer traditions as much as any girl her age.
But nothing excites her as much as her new job as a work study in the biology lab at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
“The first time I ever saw the biology lab was a few years ago,” said the Harker Heights teenager. “Our teachers at Central Texas College arranged a field trip and the whole class toured the new biology and chemistry labs at A&M-Central Texas, and I knew in that moment that this was where I wanted to get my degree.”
Baratang began taking college-level coursework at CTC in spring 2014. She was 12 at the time.
Now, four years later, she has earned not one — but two — associate degrees, one in organismal biology and the other in chemistry, transferring smoothly to Texas A&M-Central Texas as a junior in the biology program.
With, she said proudly, a nearly perfect 3.8 GPA.
Joan Baratang, Hannah’s mom, recognized her daughter’s capacity for learning when, in the middle of second grade at Mountain View Elementary School, she enrolled her in Visionary Victory Christian Academy.
And in the summer, every summer from that point forward, Hannah Baratang recalled, her mother would order an accelerated curriculum from the A’Beka Academy that she would eagerly and easily consume, allowing her to complete high school before she entered her teens.
Sandra Whisler, a CTC biology teacher, confessed that neither she nor any of Baratang’s classmates at CTC knew about her tender age when she was enrolled there.
What they did see, she said, was an exceptional young woman, well-rounded and conscientious, but not overtly bookish, friendly and easy-going.
Whisler said Baratang took her botany class on an accelerated, five-week summer schedule, and not only aced every exam, but scored above 100 percent, nailing even the extra credit options.
“I’ve taught biology for 16 years,” Whisler noted. “I’ve taught hundreds and hundreds of students. Hannah is easily one of three of the best I have ever had.”
Baratang credits Whisler for putting academic wheels under her love for biology, adding that her classes were inspiring and engaging.
“Dr. Whisler never patronized anyone in her class or made us feel bad for asking questions. She never lectured from PowerPoint. She’d plan it out so that we were actively learning and she was right there by our side. I loved her classes. In fact,” Baratang said. “I think I’ve taken all of her classes.”
And so, while this summer is spent under the careful tutelage of Texas A&M-Central Texas Science Lab Coordinator Vanessa Collazo Velez, Baratang is excited as she gets comfortable applying everything she’s learned.
She’s being trained on lab protocols including safety procedures, lab specimens and lab equipment maintenance.
This time next year, Baratang said, she’ll receive her bachelor’s degree in biology. Before her 18th birthday.
Laura Weiser-Erlandson, an associate professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M-Central Texas admitted she was shocked to learn her new work study was 16.
“The HR Department was having to do some extra leg work to get her hired,” she explained. “They had to get her parents’ permission to do a background check, which is required of all employees, and they told me her age was holding up the hiring process.”
But having spoken to Baratang, Weiser-Erlandson is looking forward to having her in classes.
“She’s very mature and dedicated,” she said. “Sometimes, I see that in a student twice her age. But 16? That’s exceptional. There’s no doubt that Hannah is going to do amazing things.”
Baratang said she is grateful for parents who supported her love of learning, for teachers who challenged and encouraged her, and for friends who have supported her.
“I’m very lucky,” she said. “And very excited to have the opportunity to get my degree where my home is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.