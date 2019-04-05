Corden Fidler, the 4-year-old boy shot Dec. 20 at a Temple home by his stepfather, was back in Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital earlier this week.
He may have an infection now because pressure is once again building up in his head and his head wound is leaking, Mathew Fidler, his father, posted Sunday night on Facebook. Corden was flown back to Temple from a Dallas facility.
It’s also possible his shunt could be kinked, Fidler said.
The 4-year-old was initially shot five times — once in his head and four times in his abdominal area and extremities. He had several fractures, including a broken pelvis, and several internal injuries from bullets.
He’s been recovering in Dallas from the damage inflicted on his little body by multiple gunshot wounds. Corden’s spent a lot of time in the gym there and in physical therapy increased the movement in his left hand. He was being weaned off the pain killers, too.
His initial move to a Dallas care facility was delayed, first in early March and again in mid-March.
Corden had air in his head that pushed his brain to one side, which caused him to be lethargic for a while, his father said.
He had an operation in mid-March, and his progress was astounding, Fidler said. He walked with help and sat on a couch or chair on his own for most of the day, Fidler said.
Alexandra Fidler, his stepmother, previously called him a “miracle baby” and said his determination was like that of adult and his strength was like that of an ox.
Corden was listed in good condition Monday.
Corden’s stepfather, Matthew Splittgerber, died after he shot himself. Splittgerber was the estranged husband of Shelly Splittgerber (Corden’s mother), who died at the scene.
His grandmother, Sherry Gray, 64, of Troy, was shot and killed inside the house.
The day before the shootings occurred, a temporary protective order was issued against Matthew Splittgerber. He’d reportedly stalked Corden’s mother and harassed her with text messages. However, the protective order wasn’t ever served on Splittgerber because he couldn’t be located at the address given.
