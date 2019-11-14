Deer.jpeg

Luke Tichenor, 6, holds a 10-point buck he shot on his grandfather's property inside Killeen city limits on Nov. 2.

 Courtesy photo

Hunting of any kind takes patience, alertness and the ability to remain still for long periods of time. As many children are bundles of energy and curiosity when they are young, a lot of people don’t start getting into the sport until they are a bit older. However, one 6-year-old boy managed to take down a 10-point buck in Killeen on Nov. 2, the first day of the general season for deer hunting in Texas.

“I took Luke (Tichenor) out opening weekend,” Luke’s father, Dan Tichenor, said. “He has hunted with me for about two years now, and this is the first deer he has really shot on his own. I helped him steady the gun because it is still a bit too big for him, but he was aiming and sighting and he pulled the trigger himself.”

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.