More than 130 people walked into the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Sunday for a special, celebratory luncheon.
The guests were celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Mu Theta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Chartered on June 17, 1978, the chapter has served the Central Texas area in several capacities, and will continue to do so during its weeklong Charter Day celebrations.
“Each day during the week, the chapter will be donating to a local charity,” event organizer Stephanie Miller said.
“The charities the chapter will be donating to are the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, the Food Care Center,” Miller added. “We will be providing hygiene items for the homeless shelter, we will give a donation to the mission soup kitchen, and we will be donating to the Killeen free clinic.”
Six of the original charter members of the Mu Theta Omega Chapter attended the luncheon Sunday. Some of them recalled what it was like to start the chapter in the area.
“What happened was a lot of us returned home after college, but a lot of us knew we lived near each other and we wanted to start a local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha,” charter member Estella Murray said. “I rounded up all the ones I knew of in the Belton/Temple area, and that’s where we got started. Then over the years, it spread to Killeen and Copperas Cove.”
Murray wasn’t the only charter member who remembered how she found the original group.
“I was stationed at Fort Hood after I got out of college, and I was looking for a chapter to join, but there wasn’t one in the area,” Pamela Hall Vance said. “The closest chapter was in Austin at the time. But then I met Dr. Ruth Tomlin (another charter member) and we decided to start a chapter in this area.”
The guest speaker at Sunday’s luncheon was a charter member, as well. Christine Heath Diggs holds a doctorate in social work, a Masters of Science in social work, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and sociology and an associate degree in arts and sciences (education). Diggs is a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Members attending the event were happy to be a part of the group and to help celebrate the 40-year anniversary.
“The goal today is to celebrate our 40 years of continued service in the Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and Belton service area,” Octavia Dobbins said. “We help promote both family strengthening and education.”
