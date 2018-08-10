Some Killeen police officers are sporting a more rustic look after the department said “giddy up!” to allowing cowboy hats as part of its official uniform policy in May.
What began as a tip of the hat — so to speak — to Killeen Rodeo Week in May has turned into a permanent accessory after the department said the new flair spurred positive feedback from the public.
“The department received lots of positive feedback from the community about our officers wearing cowboy hats and some of our officers really enjoy wearing them,” police spokesman Ofelia Miramontez said.
After the initial two weeks passed, police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble allowed to keep wearing the hats on patrol.
Kimble told the Killeen City Council in June that the hats are purchased on an officer’s own dime and act as an icebreaker between police and the public.
Killeen officers are not the only cowpokes you might encounter out on the road.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are also authorized to wear the hats as part of their official uniforms, and the Texas Rangers, the state’s top investigative department, are also known to sport the hats on assignment.
