This Wednesday, Killeen area kids eager to trick-or-treat may go from boos to boo-hoos.
Anywhere from 1 inch to 2 inches of rain could dampen holiday spirits, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Showers will mainly be earlier in the day, said meteorologist Matt Bishop, but precipitation could persist into early evening trick-or-treating hours.
“Rain will vary upon location, but it looks like we can expect it into the evening, unfortunately,
Bishop said. “The heaviest rain will be in the earlier morning hours.”
Halloween’s forecast calls for a high of 72 with a low of 48.
Thursday is expected to have a high of 64 and a low of 46.
The high on Friday is expected to be 73 with a low of 50.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 76 with a low of 55.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 13 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 15 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
