A young girl was air-evacuated early Thursday evening after police say a driver struck her with a vehicle.
Killeen police said the girl had serious head injuries after she was struck near the Lions Club Park playground at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop about to 6 p.m. She was in the parking area, police said.
No further details were provided on her condition.
The incident is still under investigation. No charges have yet been filed, and police did not say how many people were involved in the incident.
Malcolm Neal was among several witnesses still on-scene as emergency services tended to the girl.
“He ran over that girl. Please tell these people to pay attention,” Neal told the Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.